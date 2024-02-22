All games from Activision Blizzard are coming to Game Pass on day one

HQ

We already know that Diablo IV will be added to Game Pass starting March 28, and most people probably expects this to be the first of many. But what is the strategy going in to the future, will Call of Duty games be added as well, and more importantly - will they be there day one?

In a recent interview with Stephen Totilo, the Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer touched upon this topic and had some news gamers will be happy to hear:

"Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS—Xbox Game Studios—will be on Game Pass, day one."

There is some work behind the scenes to make this happen though, and this year's Call of Duty might not be able to make it to Game Pass on day one. Spencer explains that Microsoft is "doing the back end work to make them come to PC and console simultaneously", and we're just going to have to wait and see.

Still, it's always good to know that it's coming at least and that Game Pass owners can look forward to some very big additions starting in the near future.

Thanks, Game File.