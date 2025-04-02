All GameCube games confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online... only for Switch 2

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Nintendo has officially confirmed that GameCube titles will be released on Nintendo Switch Online... exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. As part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, users will be able to play three games the same day the console launches, on June 5: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX.
We repeat: this is only for Nintendo Switch 2, not Switch 1. Other titles confirmed to be launched later include:
In addition to the games, Nintendo will launch a GameCube wireless controller (but with its own dedicated C button) to buy on Nintendo's website.