All GameCube games confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online... only for Switch 2

Nintendo has officially confirmed that GameCube titles will be released on Nintendo Switch Online... exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. As part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, users will be able to play three games the same day the console launches, on June 5: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX.

We repeat: this is only for Nintendo Switch 2, not Switch 1. Other titles confirmed to be launched later include:



Super Mario Sunshine



Fire Emblem Path of Radiance



Pokémon XD



Super Mario Strikers



Chibi Robo



Luigi's Mansion



Pokémon Colosseum



In addition to the games, Nintendo will launch a GameCube wireless controller (but with its own dedicated C button) to buy on Nintendo's website.