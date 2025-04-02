English
All GameCube games confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online... only for Switch 2

Three GameCube games will launch on Nintendo Switch Online... only for Switch 2.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that GameCube titles will be released on Nintendo Switch Online... exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. As part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, users will be able to play three games the same day the console launches, on June 5: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX.

We repeat: this is only for Nintendo Switch 2, not Switch 1. Other titles confirmed to be launched later include:


  • Super Mario Sunshine

  • Fire Emblem Path of Radiance

  • Pokémon XD

  • Super Mario Strikers

  • Chibi Robo

  • Luigi's Mansion

  • Pokémon Colosseum

In addition to the games, Nintendo will launch a GameCube wireless controller (but with its own dedicated C button) to buy on Nintendo's website.

