All four episodes of Side Quest debut in a few weeks

While the fourth season of Mythic Quest is still ongoing, it will soon meet its conclusion. The show that is based on a fictional video game developer and stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney will wrap up once again at the end of the month, but that won't be the last bit of Mythic Quest that Apple TV+ has in store for subscribers. Well... not quite.

On March 26, after Mythic Quest's season four wraps, the spinoff series Side Quest will make its debut. This will be a four-part anthology series that will debut in full on that date, and as for what it will look to explore, we're told the following:

"An expansion of the "Mythic Quest" universe, "Side Quest" explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format."

As per who will star in Side Quest, the usual faces and names will pop up, as we can expect "Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment."

With Side Quest almost here, you can check out the trailer for the series below.