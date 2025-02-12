All Europa League games this week: date and time of the knockout phase play-offs

HQ

Europa League, as well as Champions League, host the knockout play-off round this week and the next. As usual, Thursday is the day for the second-tier European cup, and while teams like Manchester United, Tottenham, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio already confirmed for the round of 16, then teams that ranked 9-24 in the League Phase fight for survival this week.

Tomorrow, Thursday February 13, the first leg of the Europa League knockout play-off take place. Eight games, four of them played at 17:45 GMT, four played at 20:00 GMT.



Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Fenerbahçe vs Anderlecht - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



Union SG vs Ajax - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET



AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



PAOK vs FCSB - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Porto vs Roma - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Twente vs Bodø/Glimt - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Teams that play at home today mean they finished 17-24, therefore weren't seeded and have a disadvantage: next week, thusday February 13, they will play at home.