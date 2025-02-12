English
All Europa League games this week: date and time of the knockout phase play-offs

Fenerbahçe, Real Sociedad, Ajax, Porto or Roma fighr for survival this week and the next.

HQ

Europa League, as well as Champions League, host the knockout play-off round this week and the next. As usual, Thursday is the day for the second-tier European cup, and while teams like Manchester United, Tottenham, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio already confirmed for the round of 16, then teams that ranked 9-24 in the League Phase fight for survival this week.

Tomorrow, Thursday February 13, the first leg of the Europa League knockout play-off take place. Eight games, four of them played at 17:45 GMT, four played at 20:00 GMT.


  • Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Fenerbahçe vs Anderlecht - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Union SG vs Ajax - 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

  • PAOK vs FCSB - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

  • Porto vs Roma - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

  • Twente vs Bodø/Glimt - 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

Teams that play at home today mean they finished 17-24, therefore weren't seeded and have a disadvantage: next week, thusday February 13, they will play at home.

