All Europa League games on Thursday, January 30 and how to watch them

Final matchday of the League Phase ends tonight, all games being played at the same time.

This is an important week for UEFA competitions. Champions League has already wrapped its League Phase, and today, Thursday January 30, it's time for Europa League. Knowing that results in one match can indirectly affect another team, all games will be played at the same time.

You probably know it by now, but here's a refresher: teams in the top 8 will get direct qualification to the round of 16. So far, the only team that has mathematically secured its place in the round of 16 is Lazio, although others like Frankfurt, Athletic Bilbao, Lyon and Manchester United have high chances.

Then, teams ranked between 9 and 24 will have to play a knockout play-off. And this is the interesting part, because there are still 15 teams, those ranked between 16 and 29, that haven't yet secured their place in the top 24, and therefore will fight for their life tonight.

Europa League games for Thursday

As explained, all games take place tonight at 21:00 CET, 20:00 in UK time. Manchester United, fourth, will face FCSB, eighth. The winner would secure their place in the top 8 and could push the other out of the top, to the play-off. So far, Manchester United, despite their poor run in the Premier League, is still unbeaten in Europe.


  • Ajax vs Galatasaray

  • Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Athletic Club vs Viktoria Plzeň

  • Dynamo Kyiv vs RFS

  • Midtjylland vs Fenerbahçe

  • Twente vs Beşiktaş

  • Ferencváros vs AZ Alkmaar

  • FCSB vs Manchester United

  • Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Porto

  • Nice vs Bodø/Glimt

  • Olympiacos vs Qarabağ

  • Lyon vs Ludogorets

  • Rangers vs Union SG

  • Real Sociedad vs PAOK

  • Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim

  • Braga vs Lazio

  • Slavia Praha vs Malmö

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg

Right after the games end at around 22:50 CET, the final table will be available, with the potential brackets before the draw, that takes place tomorrow Friday. In the meantime, you can use the result simulator to see it change in real time...

