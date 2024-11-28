English
All Europa League fixtures for Thursday, November 28

Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma or Galatasaray have important matches today at Europa League.

UEFA Europa League returns today with matchday 5. After yesterday Champions League games, it is time for the second tier European competition, with teams like Galatasaray, Amsterdam's Ajax, Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham, Olympicwue Lyonnais or Manchester United.

All games will be played today, Thursday November 28, and as it was the case for Champions League, it is the fifth out of eight matchdays in the new format's League Phase, meaning clubs will start securing the spots in the table: the first eight will directly qualify for Round of 16, while the ones between 25 and 36 will be eliminated.

All Europa League fixtures for Thursday 28 November

Games played at 18:45 CET, 1 hour less in UK time


  • Athletic Club vs Elfsborg

  • AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

  • Beşiktaş vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • Dynamo Kyiv vs Viktoria Plzeň

  • RFS vs PAOK

  • Qarabağ vs Lyon

  • Anderlecht vs Porto

  • Lazio vs Ludogorets

Games played at 21:00 CET, 1 hour less in UK time


  • Midtjylland vs Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Twente vs Union SG

  • Ferencváros vs Malmö

  • FCSB vs Olympiacos

  • Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt

  • Nice vs Rangers

  • Real Sociedad vs Ajax

  • Braga vs Hoffenheim

  • Slavia Praha vs Fenerbahçe

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma

Today will see Ruben Amorim's debut in Europa League, after beating Manchester City 4-1 in his final game at Sporting at Champions League. Manchester United will have Norweigan Bodø/Glimt, that has only lost one of the five away games this season.

