All Europa League fixtures for Thursday, November 28

UEFA Europa League returns today with matchday 5. After yesterday Champions League games, it is time for the second tier European competition, with teams like Galatasaray, Amsterdam's Ajax, Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham, Olympicwue Lyonnais or Manchester United.

All games will be played today, Thursday November 28, and as it was the case for Champions League, it is the fifth out of eight matchdays in the new format's League Phase, meaning clubs will start securing the spots in the table: the first eight will directly qualify for Round of 16, while the ones between 25 and 36 will be eliminated.

All Europa League fixtures for Thursday 28 November

Games played at 18:45 CET, 1 hour less in UK time



Athletic Club vs Elfsborg



AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray



Beşiktaş vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv



Dynamo Kyiv vs Viktoria Plzeň



RFS vs PAOK



Qarabağ vs Lyon



Anderlecht vs Porto



Lazio vs Ludogorets



Games played at 21:00 CET, 1 hour less in UK time



Midtjylland vs Eintracht Frankfurt



Twente vs Union SG



Ferencváros vs Malmö



FCSB vs Olympiacos



Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt



Nice vs Rangers



Real Sociedad vs Ajax



Braga vs Hoffenheim



Slavia Praha vs Fenerbahçe



Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma



Today will see Ruben Amorim's debut in Europa League, after beating Manchester City 4-1 in his final game at Sporting at Champions League. Manchester United will have Norweigan Bodø/Glimt, that has only lost one of the five away games this season.