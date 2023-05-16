Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

All episodes of Marvel's Echo coming to Disney+ at once in November

The MCU tries something new.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are used to having to wait a week for new episodes coming to Disney+, but that's going to change later this year.

Marvel has announced Echo, the series focusing on what Maya Lopez goes through after the end of Hawkeye, will come to Disney+ on November 29. Notice that I didn't write start streaming or something like that? That's because the entire season will be available on that day, so we'll be able to binge through all episodes before December arrives.

Which approach do you prefer: Weekly episodes or everything at once?

