All episodes of Marvel's Echo coming to Disney+ at once in November

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are used to having to wait a week for new episodes coming to Disney+, but that's going to change later this year.

Marvel has announced Echo, the series focusing on what Maya Lopez goes through after the end of Hawkeye, will come to Disney+ on November 29. Notice that I didn't write start streaming or something like that? That's because the entire season will be available on that day, so we'll be able to binge through all episodes before December arrives.

Which approach do you prefer: Weekly episodes or everything at once?