All eight games you can watch today, Boxing Day, at Premier League

Playing and watching football on Boxing Day is a tradition as old as football itself, dating back to the 19th century, and Premier League doesn't stop: during December 26, eight games will be played, some even back to back.

Action will start at 12:30 GMT with one of the most awaited games of any Premier League matchday: Manchester City vs. Everton. Pep Guardiola's squad is living an unprecedented crisis, currently seventh on the charts, with two defeats and one tie in their last three games. Their hopes of winning the titles are almost over, but they need to turn the situation around.

At 15:00 GTM, fives games will be played back to back. It will be a buffet for football fans, but it doesn't end there. There will be two more games, with some of the highest profile teams getting the sole spotlight: Liverpool vs. Leicester City at 20:00 GMT.

Football games on Thursday December 26:



Manchester Cit vs. Everton: 12:30 GMM



Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: 15:00 GMT



Chelsea vs. Fulham: 15:00 GMT



Newcastle vs. Aston Villa: 15:00 GMT



Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Spurs: 15:00 GMT



Southampton vs. West Ham: 15:00 GMT



Wolves vs. Manchester United: 17:30 GMT



Liverpool vs. Leicester: 20:00 GMT



Football games on Friday December 27: