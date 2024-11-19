All Davis Cup fixtures this week: What time does Rafa Nadal plays today?

HQ

Davis Cup finals start today, and it has been confirmed that Rafa Nadal will play this afternoon, and perhaps for the last time ever. The 'World Cup of Tennis' starts today in Málaga with the quarter-finals, followed by semifinals and the grand final on Sunday.

The most prestigious tennis tournament outside the ATP circuit, in which tennis players play with their nations teams, will start today with Netherlands vs. Spain, at 17:00 CET (Central European Time, 16:00 in UK time).

And yes, Rafa Nadal will play today, so fans who paid hundreds or even thousands of euros will get their kick of seeing Rafa play perhaps for the final time.

Davis Cup fixtures this week

Tuesday November 19, will be opened with Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafa Nadal, at 17:00 CET. It will be followed by Tallon Griekspoor-Carlos Alcaraz, at aproximately 19:00 CET, depending on the time the previous game ends.

Davis Cup quarterfinals are played at a best of three matches, so if there's a tie, a third, doubles game will be played, with players to be determined later by each team's captain (David Ferrer in Spanish case).

The rest of this week's games are as follows:

Wednesday, November 20: Germany vs. Canada (12:00 CET)

Thursday, November 21: US vs. Australia (10:00 CET)

Thursday, November 21: Italy vs. Argentina (17:00 CET)

Friday, November 22: 1st semifinal (Germany/Canada vs. Netherlands/Spain, at 17:00 CET)

Saturday, November 23: 2nd semifinal (Italy/Argentina vs. US/Australia, at 13:00 CET)

The Davis Cup final will be played on Sunday, November 24, at 16:00 CET.