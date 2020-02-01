All cosmetics in Doom Eternal will be free

The first month of 2020 has come to an end, which means we're one month closer to the release of the well-awaited id Software action game Doom Eternal. After it was revealed that the game would feature a Battle Pass-like system, some assumed that this system would come to require a microtransaction fee to access, but now, Bethesda has cleared things up. "You play the game, earn XP, and unlock cool cosmetics. That's it.", said a Bethesda representative to VG247, and it was confirmed that no store exists in Doom Eternal and that the Battle Pass system will be free.

