All cosmetics in Doom Eternal will be free

The first month of 2020 has come to an end, which means we're one month closer to the release of the well-awaited id Software action game Doom Eternal. After it was revealed that the game would feature a Battle Pass-like system, some assumed that this system would come to require a microtransaction fee to access, but now, Bethesda has cleared things up. "You play the game, earn XP, and unlock cool cosmetics. That's it.", said a Bethesda representative to VG247, and it was confirmed that no store exists in Doom Eternal and that the Battle Pass system will be free.
Will you be playing Doom Eternal?
Loading next content