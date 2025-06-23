All Club World Cup matches this week: end of group stage and round of 16
Times for all group stage matches and start of round of 16 at Club World Cup
HQ
The Club World Cup third group matchday will be different to the first two, as both games in each group will be played at the same time, so to not condition each game, as most teams depend one way or another on the results of others.
Matchday 3 at Group Stage
Monday, June 23
Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Tuesday, June 24
Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Wednesday, June 25
Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Thursday, June 26
Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Friday, June 27
Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
After the group stage, Friday will be left to rest and round of 16 will take place from Saturday, June 28, to Wednesday July 3.
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST
Sunday, June 29
Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Winners of Group D (Flamengo) vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST
Monday, June 30
Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Tuesday, July 1
Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Wednesday, July 2
Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST