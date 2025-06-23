All Club World Cup matches this week: end of group stage and round of 16 Times for all group stage matches and start of round of 16 at Club World Cup

HQ The Club World Cup third group matchday will be different to the first two, as both games in each group will be played at the same time, so to not condition each game, as most teams depend one way or another on the results of others. Matchday 3 at Group Stage Monday, June 23

Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, June 24

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, June 25

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Thursday, June 26

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Friday, June 27

Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

After the group stage, Friday will be left to rest and round of 16 will take place from Saturday, June 28, to Wednesday July 3. Round of 16 Saturday, June 28

Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Sunday, June 29

Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Winners of Group D (Flamengo) vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Monday, June 30

Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, July 1

Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, July 2

Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

