English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

All Club World Cup matches this week: end of group stage and round of 16

Times for all group stage matches and start of round of 16 at Club World Cup

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Club World Cup third group matchday will be different to the first two, as both games in each group will be played at the same time, so to not condition each game, as most teams depend one way or another on the results of others.

Matchday 3 at Group Stage

Monday, June 23


  • Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, June 24


  • Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, June 25


  • Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Thursday, June 26


  • Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Friday, June 27


  • Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

After the group stage, Friday will be left to rest and round of 16 will take place from Saturday, June 28, to Wednesday July 3.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28


  • Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Sunday, June 29


  • Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group D (Flamengo) vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Monday, June 30


  • Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, July 1


  • Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, July 2


  • Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

All Club World Cup matches this week: end of group stage and round of 16
A.RICARDO / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballFIFA Club World Cup


Loading next content