All Champions League fixtures for December 10 and 11 and when to watch them

UEFA Champions League returns this week for the final matchday of the year. The League Phase gets to the sixth matchday, with fixtures set for Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 December.

While there will be two more matchdays in January, many teams will try to win to finish the year securing a spot in the top 8, which grants them direct qualification into the round of 16, or at least between 9 and 24, which gives them a second chance, a playoff in February.

Champions League games for Tuesday December 10



Girona vs Liverpool (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



GNK Dinamo vs Celtic (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Atalanta vs Real Madrid (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Club Brugge vs Sporting CP (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern München (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Leipzig vs Aston Villa (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Brest vs PSV Eindhoven (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Champions League games for Wednesday December 11



Atlético de Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Arsenal vs Monaco (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Juventus vs Manchester City (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Benfica vs Bologna (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



Stuttgart vs Young Boys (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST)



These are the final Champions League games of the year. After that, the biggest gap in the competition until Matchdays 7 and 8 take place the week of January 21 and January 28.