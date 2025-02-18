All Champions, Europa and Conference League games to watch this week

HQ

This is the moment of truth: the final week of the knockout play-off phase for all men's UEFA competitions this year: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The new format has given way to more matches, more excitement and a second chance to some clubs which didn't do too well in the League Phase.

As usual, action will start on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Champions League games getting the spotlight, before an intensive matchday on Thursday for Europa League and Conference League. If you want to watch football, here's what's on the menu this week.

After this round, there will be a week off for domestic competitions, before the round of 16 starts on March 4-6.

Champions League

Tuesday, February 18



Milan vs Feyenoord (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



Benfica vs Monaco (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Bayern vs Celtic (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Atalanta vs Club Brugge (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Wednesday, February 19



Dortmund vs Sporting CP (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



Paris vs Brest (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Real Madrid vs Manchester City (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



PSV vs Juventus (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Europa League (Thursday, February 20)



Roma vs Porto (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



Bodø/Glimt vs Twente (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



FCSB vs PAOK (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET)



Ajax vs Union SG (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Ferencváros (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe (20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET)



Conference League (Thursday, February 20)