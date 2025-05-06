All cardinal electors arrive in Rome ahead of papal conclave

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . We now know that all 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the next papal conclave have gathered in Rome, as preparations continue for Wednesday's start of the closed-door election in the Sistine Chapel.

Discussions over recent weeks have highlighted deep divisions in the Church, with some pushing for continuity with Francis' reformist vision, while others favour a return to more traditional doctrine. For now, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the choice.