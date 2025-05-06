All cardinal electors arrive in Rome ahead of papal conclave

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Vatican City. We now know that all 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the next papal conclave have gathered in Rome, as preparations continue for Wednesday's start of the closed-door election in the Sistine Chapel.
Discussions over recent weeks have highlighted deep divisions in the Church, with some pushing for continuity with Francis' reformist vision, while others favour a return to more traditional doctrine. For now, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the choice.