English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

All cardinal electors arrive in Rome ahead of papal conclave

The Sistine Chapel will host the election of Pope Francis' successor starting Wednesday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. We now know that all 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the next papal conclave have gathered in Rome, as preparations continue for Wednesday's start of the closed-door election in the Sistine Chapel.

Discussions over recent weeks have highlighted deep divisions in the Church, with some pushing for continuity with Francis' reformist vision, while others favour a return to more traditional doctrine. For now, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the choice.

All cardinal electors arrive in Rome ahead of papal conclave
Vatican City, June 9, 2019. Cardinals arrive to attend the Pentecost mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsVatican City


Loading next content