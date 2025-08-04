All Canada Open quarter-finalists in men's and women's sides

HQ

The Canada Open Masters 1,000 reaches quarter-finals in women's and men's circuit and there are surprises, particularly in the women's side, with several high profile exits. Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, World No. 2 and top seeded Coco Gauff, defending champion Jessica Pegula and breakthrough star Mirra Andreeva have all been eliminated.

The top seeded player remaining is Madison Keys, and alongside Elena Rybakina, the only one from the top 10 seeded players. The eight quarter-finalist will play their games during the night between Monday and Tuesday in European time:



Marta Kostiuk vs. Yelena Rybakina



Victoria Mboko vs. Jéssica Bouzas



Elina Svitólina vs. Naomi Osaka



Madison Keys vs. Clara Tauson



In the men's side, Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina withdrew in the third set against Andrey Rublev, while Taylor Fritz edged Jiri Lehecka in consecutive tie breaks. The quarter-finals will also take place on Tuesday early morning, starting with top seeded Zverev vs. defending champion Alexei Popyrin.



Alexander Zverev vs. Alexei Popyrin



Alex Michelsen vs. Karen Kachanov



Andrey Rublev vs. Taylor Fritz



Alex de Miñaur vs. Ben Shelton

