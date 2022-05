HQ

HQ

Out of the blue, with no one asking, the UK Nintendo Twitter account suddenly decided to reveal something about Splatoon 3, which launches exclusively for Switch on September 9.

While it's certainly nothing ground-breaking and probably something most of us were hoping for regardless, they write:

"CONFIRMED: All the basic weapons from previous games will be returning for #Splatoon3!"

...and then we know. Something that'll surely boost the hype a little further.