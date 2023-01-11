All Armor Mods are currently available for all Destiny 2 players

HQ

The final season of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is still ongoing and will continue to do so until Lightfall arrives at the end of February. While Bungie has been quite careful with revealing fresh details about this anticipated upcoming expansion, the developer has provided a few titbits here and there.

And in the spirit of this, a series of new tweets has revealed that as it prepares for the "big changes to buildcrafting in Lightfall", Bungie has made all Armor Mods available to all players. This means you won't need to acquire them from a vendor's daily rotating collection anymore, although it should be said that this only pertains to mods not unlocked in Raids or via the Seasonal Artifacts.

To add to this, Bungie has stated that it will be lowering the focussing cost (from 50 to 25) of various engrams going forward, meaning you'll be able to get your hands on some Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit gear without having to splash out on Legendary Shards.

Finally, Bungie concluded by stating that with Grandmaster Nightfalls becoming available next week, there will be a power cap and structure change with the idea of making the mode more accessible to all players, all while retaining its level of challenge.

There will be extra information relating to each of these areas when the weekly This Week at Bungie blog post arrives on Thursday evening.