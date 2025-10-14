All 28 teams qualified for World Cup 2026 as of October 2025

HQ

World Cup 2026 will have 48 teams, 50% more than the usual 32-team competition, and it will take place in three countries: United States, Mexico and Canada. The largest World Cup ever now has more than half of participants confirmed: there were 20 teams confirmed qualified at the beginning of this international break, and eight more have secured their tickets during October's window.

This is the list of nations qualified for World Cup 2026 as of October 14. Only Europe and North and Central America remain to decide the nations qualified via direct spot, the rest will be decided through play-offs (4 for Europe, 2 for the rest of confederations).

Africa (9/9 + 1 playoff spot)



Algeria



Egypt



Ghana



Morocco



Tunisia



Ivory Coast



Senegal



Cape Verde



South Africa



Asia (8/8 + 1 playoff spot)



Australia



Iran



Japan



Jordan



South Korea



Qatar



Saudi Arabia



Uzbekistan



Europe (1/12 + 4 playoff spots)



England



Oceania (1/1 + 1 playoff spot)



New Zealand



South America (6/6 + 1 playoff spot)



Argentina



Brazil



Ecuador



Uruguay



Colombia



Paraguay



North and Central America (3 host countries + 0/3 + 2 playoff spot)



United States



Mexico



Canada



Who do you think will win World Cup 2026 next summer?