All 28 teams qualified for World Cup 2026 as of October 2025
More than half of World Cup 2026 participants have been confirmed.
World Cup 2026 will have 48 teams, 50% more than the usual 32-team competition, and it will take place in three countries: United States, Mexico and Canada. The largest World Cup ever now has more than half of participants confirmed: there were 20 teams confirmed qualified at the beginning of this international break, and eight more have secured their tickets during October's window.
This is the list of nations qualified for World Cup 2026 as of October 14. Only Europe and North and Central America remain to decide the nations qualified via direct spot, the rest will be decided through play-offs (4 for Europe, 2 for the rest of confederations).
Africa (9/9 + 1 playoff spot)
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Ivory Coast
- Senegal
- Cape Verde
- South Africa
Asia (8/8 + 1 playoff spot)
- Australia
- Iran
- Japan
- Jordan
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Uzbekistan
Europe (1/12 + 4 playoff spots)
- England
Oceania (1/1 + 1 playoff spot)
- New Zealand
South America (6/6 + 1 playoff spot)
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Uruguay
- Colombia
- Paraguay
North and Central America (3 host countries + 0/3 + 2 playoff spot)
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
