All 12 qualified teams have been confirmed for the Valorant EMEA Clash 2026

Just yesterday, we reported on the teams and organisations that have earned qualification to the first international Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour's 2026 season. Planned for Santiago in Chile, the event will feature 12 of the best squads from around the world, with the EMEA representatives being BBL Esports, Gentle Mates, and Team Liquid. These three earned qualification by placing first, second, and third, respectively at the EMEA Kickoff event, with many of the others at this event instead earning spots at the regional EMEA Clash tournament.

Out of the 12 EMEA Kickoff squads, six of the other teams will attend this regional event, with a further six spots Challengers teams from around the continent. As for which teams punched tickets and where they came from, you can see this information below.

2026 EMEA Clash teams:



Team Vitality - VCT EMEA Kickoff



GiantX - VCT EMEA Kickoff



Natus Vincere - VCT EMEA Kickoff



Karmine Corp - VCT EMEA Kickoff



ULF Esports - VCT EMEA Kickoff



FUT Esports - VCT EMEA Kickoff



Enterprise Esports - VCL North/East Kickoff



UCAM Esports - VCL Spain Rising Stage 1



Joblife - VCL France Revolution Stage 1



FOKUS - VCL DACH Evolution Stage 1



Besiktas Esports - VCL Turkiye Birlik Kickoff



Stallions Esports - VCL MENA Resilience Kickoff



The EMEA Clash will begin on February 19th and run until the 25th, with €25,000 on the line.