All 10.5 million tracks within Super Mario Maker have now been completed

Nintendo did something unusual when in 2019 they released a numbered sequel to Super Mario Maker, the game where users can make their own Super Mario courses and upload them online for other players to complete.

To prevent the two titles from competing with each other, Nintendo shut down the ability to upload new tracks to the original in March three years ago, just in time for the title's six-year anniversary. At that time, there were around 10.5 million courses uploaded, and 50,000 of them were completed by no one but their respective creators (because that's what it takes to be able to upload a course at all). Until now.

A group called Team 0%, with roots as far back as 2017, took on the challenge of completing every single unsolved level in the game. From initially consisting of a few hundred members, the group grew to over 3,300 platforming kings towards the end. Yesterday the very last course was completed, Team 0% proudly reported on X/Twitter. Eleven members are said to have completed over 1,000 courses each, while a couple of them are said to have made it through a whopping 5,000 platform courses (!) each. If you yourself have once created a course in Mario Maker for WiiU, you can now know with certainty that at least one player has completed it.