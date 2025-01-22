All 10 BLAST Slam II teams have been confirmed

HQ

One of the first big Dota 2 tournaments for 2025 will take the action to Copenhagen's BLAST Studio, with 10 of the best teams from around the world present and battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. This event will kick off on February 3rd and run until the 9th, and with this being the case, the 10 confirmed teams are as follows:



Paravision



BetBoom Team



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Tundra Esports



Gaimin Gladiators



Nigma Galaxy



Xtreme Gaming



Yakult Brothers



Talon Esports



What has yet to be decided is how these 10 teams will slot into the two groups for the Group Stage, but no doubt we can expect more on this in the coming weeks.