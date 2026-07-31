Alix E. Harrow shares "worry" about how Netflix will approach the gender and race politics of The Everlasting in the coming adaptation

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Last month, Netflix announced plans to adapt author Alix E. Harrow's The Everlasting into a project for the streaming platform. The original book is a fantasy novel following two characters split across time, a branching tale following a "lady-knight whose legend built a nation, and the cowardly historian sent back through time to make sure she plays her part-even if it breaks his heart," as the synopsis explains.

The long and short of it is The Everlasting is quite a complex and dynamic story, which will require skill and finesse to adapt correctly into a format Netflix viewers can consume. On this front, as part of our recent time at the Celsius 232 festival in Spain, we had the luxury of speaking with Harrow to learn more about this adaptation and what she is both excited about but also perhaps a tad concerned about.

"I think it's exciting for any author. I would never be sad that somebody is interested in adapting my work. Will it make it across the finish line? None of my work has so far. It's all been optioned. Nothing's made it to the screen, so I don't put too much hope on that. I worry about the gender politics and the race politics of the text that were very important to me. I don't know how much Netflix producers are going to care about that, but I'll at least have an executive producer credit to be annoying in the room."

Harrow explained further how she isn't overly concerned if the adaptation is a 1:1 re-telling of the book, as "I really consider it like someone else making art about my art. So whether it's faithful to the book, those questions don't really concern me too much."

She went a step further to talk about what adaptations mean and do for the original work of an author, noting "it's kind of beautiful. I think it's one of the things I like most about being an author is when people make fan art of your work because it does feel like this is just another interpretation, another iteration. I think that's what stories are for. I think that's what art is for."

For more from Harrow, you can see the full and locally subtitled interview with the author below, where we even learn why she began writing fantasy novels in the first place.