Alison Janney steals the spotlight in The Diplomat: Season 2

We reported the other day that The Diplomat would be returning to Netflix at the end of October. Now, following up to that the streamer has dropped the first teaser trailer for the drama series second season, wherein we get to see Alison Janney steal the spotlight away from Keri Russell's main character.

The Diplomat: Season 2 will see Russell's Kate Wyler attempting to cool and overcome rising international tensions after a bombing in London causes uproar and uproots corruption at the heights of the British government.

With The Diplomat back on Netflix on October 31, 2024, check out the teaser trailer below.