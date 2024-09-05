Alison Brie will play Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe

Work on the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie continues and this summer it was confirmed that Nicholas Galitzine will play the lead role of He-Man while Camila Mendes has been cast as Teela.

We already know that Travis Knight (Bumblebee) is directing, and now another important piece of the puzzle has fallen into place. It's the right-hand woman of Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, who will be played by Community star Alison Brie. One suspects that she might get some use out of all the wrestling training she received for the TV series Glow.

The movie is set to premiere on June 5, 2026, and given that there's likely to be a lot of post-production work involved, the start of filming is probably not too far away. Hopefully we'll find out more about the project and see some pictures then.

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter