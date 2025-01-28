Alison Brie "manifested" Evil-Lyn casting in Masters of the Universe

In the coming future, we'll be able to head to cinemas to watch a live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, the famed animated series that follows the stories of He-Man and Skeletor in the world of Eternia. This fresh take on the format will see Nicholas Galitzine appear as He-Man, while Camila Mendes stars as his paramour Teela, with Jared Leto among the rumoured individuals to be cast as Skeletor, who will command not just Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson's Goat Man but also Alison Brie's Evil-Lyn.

Speaking about Evil-Lyn and Brie's casting in the role, she recently sat down with Collider to talk about the movie and character and how she actually manifested it into existence.

Brie stated: "I'm so excited about it! I sort of felt like I manifested it because I had just been talking to my team, like, 'If I was ever going to do one of those big action movies, it just would be fun to be villainous.' You know? I wanted to put that out there. I was like, 'Isn't there a villain's assistant that people need?' Like, two weeks later, they were like, 'Hey, there is a villain's assistant,' if you could call her that. So, I'm so excited. I've never done anything like this before, so I'm sort of curious to see what I come up with."

Otherwise, Brie has not actually shared anything of substance about the film, meaning we'll just have to wait until the creators are ready to show something more significant ahead of the premiere in June 2026.