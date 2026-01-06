news
Alienware upgrades their laptops with QD-OLED displays
QD-OLED with hardcore gaming specs has made their way to high-end laptops.
Alienware is releasing new 16" laptops in the Area 51 and Aurora series, focusing on less glare, Intel Ultra 200HX CPU options, and Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs, but more importantly, getting a display overhaul.
This means massive improvements:
- 0.2ms Response Time - 15x faster than previous models
- HDR True Black 500
- 620 nits Peak HDR Brightness
- 120% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- VESA HDR ClearMR 9000 Certified - claiming no ghosting during high-speed scenes
- Anti-Glare Coating diffuses reflections without sacrificing color quality
- Pixel Protection with built-in AI software to manage panel health
- Durable Structure with 15kg of lid pressure testing and a 20,000-cycle hinge lifespan
This is a huge improvement as the few gaming laptops that use OLED, typically use the slow 3ms versions, and this upgrade will make them viable for competitive games.