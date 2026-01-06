Alienware upgrades their laptops with QD-OLED displays

HQ

Alienware is releasing new 16" laptops in the Area 51 and Aurora series, focusing on less glare, Intel Ultra 200HX CPU options, and Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs, but more importantly, getting a display overhaul.

This means massive improvements:



0.2ms Response Time - 15x faster than previous models



HDR True Black 500



620 nits Peak HDR Brightness



120% DCI-P3 Color Gamut



VESA HDR ClearMR 9000 Certified - claiming no ghosting during high-speed scenes



Anti-Glare Coating diffuses reflections without sacrificing color quality



Pixel Protection with built-in AI software to manage panel health



Durable Structure with 15kg of lid pressure testing and a 20,000-cycle hinge lifespan



This is a huge improvement as the few gaming laptops that use OLED, typically use the slow 3ms versions, and this upgrade will make them viable for competitive games.

