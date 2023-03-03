Alienware unveils its new line-up of peripherals

HQ

Alienware has announced its new slate of peripherals, which will double the number of products they offer.

In an announcement press release by Vincent Tucker, senior director of Alienware Peripherals, it was revealed that the company will be producing two headsets, a keyboard, and a mouse.

The AW720H will be a Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. It features an adjustable suspension headband, memory foam ear cups, 40mm hi-res drivers and Dolby Atmos, as well as an AI noise-cancelling boom microphone. There are on-headset controls for volume adjustment, and the headset can be connected via a 2.4GHz USB-C wireless connection or 3.5mm wired connection. It has up to 30 hours battery life, and fast charging which can see up to six hours usage from a 15 minute charge.

The AW520H has many of the same features as the AW720H, but is its purely wired counterpart.

For the first time ever, Alienware has produced a wireless gaming keyboard. The AW920K features CHERRY MX Red switches, PBT double-shot keycaps, anti-ghosting, AlienFX RGB lighting, and N-key rollover. Additionally, it has a rocker switch and dial, which can be programmed through Alienware Command Center to control music and volume. It has "Tri-Mode" connectivity, meaning it can be connected via a 2.6GHz wireless USB-C dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, or a wired USB connection. The AW920K also has up to 42 hours of battery life when connected via USB-C dongle, and up to 46 hours when connected through Bluetooth 5.1.

Alienware's new AW620M wireless gaming mouse features Alienware edge-sensor technology, magnetic L/R keyplates, a top-placed DPI slider, and textured grip zones. It is full-size and built for right-handed play, and as such is currently the only asymmetrical mouse offered by the company. The AW620M has up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and a max acceleration of 50G. It connects via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or a wired connection, and has a battery life of up to 140 hours, with fast charging capabilities that can see 10 hours of battery life from a five minute charge.

Alienware Command Center 5.5 is currently available for free, but the new Alienware Command Center 6.0 releases next week for the 2023 Alienware G Series laptop only.