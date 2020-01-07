Alienware UFO is the Switch-like device for PC gamers

Alienware has answered the prayers of those PC gamers who have looked on enviously at the Nintendo community, and its name, although still a working title, is the Concept UFO.

Although Dell in every word and every image made sure that no-one is in doubt about whether or not this is a concept, it is clear that this is a product that the company intends to produce and sell.

It features an 8" 1900x1200 pixel display, and works just like a Switch with detachable controllers that can be used together, on the screen, or individually. There is also a kickstand built into the back. If you fancy it, mouse or keyboard can be plugged in as well, it is a PC after all. Connections will include Wifi, Bluetooth and Thunderbolt, while a 10th gen Intel CPU makes up the brain of the machine. And there is, of course, back-lit illumination.

While Dell has tried to ensure "balance" between performance and battery life, it remains to be seen how well the company has done on that front. Most important of all, we still have no idea about how Dell intends on pricing the device.