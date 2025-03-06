Alienware tries its luck in the budget monitor segment and introduces new versions of its best-known models

HQ

If you're up on the latest in high-end monitors and hardware for eSports and competitive professionals, you'll be familiar with the Alienware brand. Offering a quality of materials and workmanship that's hard to match, the brand has a niche without much competition in its segment, but with quality has always come high prices that could limit its ultimate reach. That is about to change.

During CES 2025, Alienware unveiled six new gaming monitors, and three of them fall into a new, more competitively priced segment. These are the three QHD monitors AW3425DWM, AW3225DM and AW2725DM, with 34, 32 and 27 inches respectively. All of them enable a fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate, so they remain great entry-level options for gamers aiming for the highest level of competitive demand. These monitors go on sale starting today, 6 March:



Alienware 34 VA Curve Monitor (AW3425DWM) - March 6 2025 Price: €361



Alienware 32 VA Curve Monitor (AW3225DM) - March 6, 2025 - Price: €294



Alienware 27 IPS Monitor (AW2725DM) - 24 April 2025 - Price (confirmed in North America only): $269.99



Then there's the new revision of its most powerful monitor, the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q), which boasts a pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch), setting a pixel-per-inch record for any OLED or QD-OLED monitor. This model also won the Innovation Award at CES. It is on sale now (in the US) for $899.99.

In the QD-OLED branch we also have a new ultra-wide monitor, the Alienware 34 240HZ (AW3425DW), which in addition to increasing the refresh rate from the 175 HZ of its previous version, has a WQHD resolution (3440x1440) and an 1800R curve so that you don't miss anything in the game. It will retail for $799.99 in North America starting 29 April, and we're waiting to update that figure with the European price.

Finally, there's the Alienware 27 280Hz QD-OLED (AW2725D). Combining a QHD resolution with a high-speed refresh rate of 280Hz, it achieves an optimal vivid picture experience and ultra-smooth performance that allows it to excel in all gaming genres. The best thing about this model is its affordable price of $549.99, which makes QD-OLED gaming with Alienware more affordable than ever. No release date has been announced at this time, but it is expected to be released this summer.

What do you think of these new Alienware monitor models, and is it time to refresh your gaming set up?



