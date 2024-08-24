Alienware reveals its first non-OLED monitor with Dual-Resolution mode

HQ

Alienware has unveiled the AW2725WQF, its first non-OLED monitor with the capacity for Dual-Resolution mode.

The monitor can switch between 4K 180Hz mode and 1080 360 Hz mode, giving gamers flexibility and catering to the differing demands of the wide variety of games they play. If you want high detail, use 4K/180, if you want speed for competitive multiplayer, use 1080/360.

Now for the specs. Alienware's AW2725QF is a 27-inch IPS monitor, with a 1000:1 aspect ratio and 600-nit peak brightness. It covers (up to) 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, supporting VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Dolby Vision HDR. It features two HDMI 2.1 ports for console players, and supports Nvidia G-SYNC and FreeSync VRR.

As if all of that wasn't enough, the Alienware AW2725QF is priced at just $600, around half of what other competing monitors are retailing for (thanks, GameRant).