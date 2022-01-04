Alienware Nyx can turn any screen in your home into a client for gaming

HQ

Alienware Nyx is the long-awaited answer to the question - can you have multiple gamers use the same PC and connection at once? It's currently a concept, but seems to function similar to an old-time mainframe computer with thin clients. Basically the Nyx will act as a central hub for all of your games, be it Steam, Epic Game Store or whatever, as Alienware has software to deal with this, and then the users stream the games they like to a screen of their choice anywhere in their home.

This system includes starting to play a game on say your gaming monitor in your room, and then continue the game in your living room while you eat. As the games are rendered on a local computer, using the local network, issues with latency and response time are less prone than online game streaming as bandwidth and lag should not be a problem, making local cloud-based gaming an actual and viable solution. The Nyx tries to integrate this with movie and TV shows, making it a an actual complete entertainment platform.