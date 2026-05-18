Alienware launches their first budget friendly gaming laptop

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Alienware has made themselves known for expensive gaming PCs, but now they have announced and launched the Alienware 15, and it promises to be a budget friendly gaming laptop, as reported by IGN.

Alienware 15 will have variants of an AMD Ryzen or Intel Core chip, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. You can up your game to an RTX 5060, if you want. Starting price is $1,299 for the base AMD's Ryzen-equipped version, and $1,349 for an Intel model. So maybe not a budget friendly option in a traditional sense.

The smaller model gets new AMD chip options - a Ryzen 7 260 or Ryzen 5 220 - and ships with either a 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD. It also features a 300-nit, 165Hz refresh rate, 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display. But then, the base-model 16-inch ships with an 8GB RTX 5050 graphics card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but only with an Intel CPU and a 120Hz display. The Alienware 15 will be configurable with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM, and a 54Wh or 70Wh battery.

So, if you have been looking for a new gaming laptop, this might be something to consider.