Alienware is back to making 16-inch gaming laptops

While Dell's elite gaming brand, Alienware, has a large array of desktops and laptops of various capabilities and sizes, it might surprise you to hear that the company hasn't actually produced a 16" gaming laptop since 2004. Although that is changing.

As announced as part of Dell's appearance at CES, Alienware is getting back into the 16" gaming laptop space in the form of the Alienware x16. This system will have performance based on the GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU that powers it, as well as a 13th Gen Intel CPU, and even boasts Dolby Vision and Atmos support, uses Alienware's Element 31 thermal interface material and a vapor chamber to keep the device cool, and has a full metal chassis that is laden with RGB as you would expect.

As for the 16" display, this will have a 16:10 aspect ratio, and will run at up to 240Hz in QHD+ quality, all with a 3ms response time and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It'll also weigh 2.72 kgs and will have a 90 Whr Lithium-ion battery.

As for when the x16 will debut, it's set for a Q1 2023 release and will retail starting from $2,149.