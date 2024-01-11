Alienware invades CES 2024 with three new hardcore gaming laptops

HQ

CES 2024 had a visit from space, the redesigned Alienware m16 R2, the ultra-premium x16 R2, and the performance juggernaut, the m18 R2.

Alienware also introduced a 32" and 27" QD-OLED monitor, along with the Alienware Pro Wireless keyboard and Pro Wireless Mouse - as Alienware seems to want in on the high-end peripheral market.

Alienware m16 R2 - the upgraded version of the m16 doesn't have a thermal shelf, it's smaller and now has a slim but sturdy 180-degree hinge. There's an added hotkey that cloaks the m16 R2 in regards to RGB. It uses Intel Core Ultra H Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile graphics (up-to an RTX 4070). The display is a QHD+, 240Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

For premium users, the Alienware x16 R2 is high on the list. It utilises 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of brand-new Intel Core Ultra processor, and up to RTX 4090. For cooling Alienware uses "Cryo-tech cooling solution". 240Hz display is offered by default, with a 3ms response time. Memory in all Alienware systems is up to LP-DDR5X memory up to 7467 MT/s. Storage options go up to 8TB Nvme.

Alienware's most powerful laptop got upgraded as well. Up-to the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, and up-to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

"The juggernaut Alienware m18 R2 promises superior performance, overclocking capabilities, and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity. All of this is made possible by Alienware's Cryo-tech cooling solution with Element 31 applied to both the CPU and GPU and an updated vapor chamber that more efficiently pushes out air."

It also supports an insane amount, up to 10TB of storage, HDR webcam, and Wi-Fi 7.