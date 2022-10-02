Alienware has unveiled an upgraded flagship desktop

HQ

Dell's gaming division, Alienware, has a new collection of products on the way. Ranging from an upgraded desktop, to a tenkeyless keyboard, and even a new curved monitor, each will either be debuting this autumn, or will be getting further information this season.

Alienware Aurora 15

This upgraded flagship desktop model will come with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU, as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. It's said that this system will be able to offer double-digit performance improvements, all while keeping the CPU around 5-degrees cooler than previous models.

We're expecting further information about the Aurora R15, including pricing, later this year, but for a rundown of the system's features, take a look at the specs as per a press release below.



240mm liquid cooling, with the option to upgrade to 240mm Cryo-tech liquid cooling.



Five 120mm fans: a 240mm LC unit serving as two exhaust fans up top, one more exhaust fan in the rear, and two intake fans up in front.



Hexagonal side-venting to generate additional airflow.



12-phase, processor, voltage regulation helps enable long-lasting peak performance.



Voltage regulator heatsinks on the motherboard help ensure maximum cooling.



80 Plus Platinum-rated power supply, delivering high levels of power efficiency



Increased memory speed to DDR5 4800MHz (or MT/s).



Defined memory architecture enables the highest speed UDIMM for faster performance.



Alienware tenkeyless keyboard

This will be Alienware's first-ever TKL keyboard, and comes with Cherry MX Red switches, PBT double-shot keys, AlienRX RGB lighting support, plus anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover.

It will be priced at $129.99, and will be debuting in the US first later this autumn.

Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED monitor

The Quantum Dot-OLED (QD-OLED) range will be expanding with a 34-inch monitor that offers 3440x1440p resolution, all at a response time of 0.1ms. It will also feature AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync support, operates at a 165Hz refresh rate, and comes with variable refresh rate support up to 120Hz (ideal for current-gen consoles).

It will cost $1,099.99 and will launch first in the US like the keyboard later this autumn.