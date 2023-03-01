Alienware has announced the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming laptops and desktops

After their recent announcement a few weeks ago, Dell's gaming division Alienware has now released the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming devices, including the m18, m16, x16, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the XPS Desktop.
For those interested in a new laptop, here are the prices and release dates for the m16, m18, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the x16:
Alienware m18
Alienware m16
Alienware x16
XPS 15
XPS 17
And for the desktop, the release date and price is:
XPS Desktop
To add to this, Alienware will be hosting an event tomorrow evening, March 2 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET, where it will be revealing its latest line of peripherals.