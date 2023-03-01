Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Alienware has announced the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming laptops and desktops

And announced that an event will be taking place tomorrow to reveal an array of new peripherals.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After their recent announcement a few weeks ago, Dell's gaming division Alienware has now released the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming devices, including the m18, m16, x16, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the XPS Desktop.

For those interested in a new laptop, here are the prices and release dates for the m16, m18, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the x16:

Alienware m18


  • EMEA release date - March 9

  • Prices starting at £1,999

Alienware m16


  • EMEA release date - March 9

  • Prices starting at £2,149

Alienware x16


  • EMEA release date - out now (February 28)

  • Prices starting at £3,499

XPS 15


  • EMEA release date - March 9

  • Prices starting at £2,999

XPS 17


  • EMEA release date - March 9

  • Prices starting at £3,529

And for the desktop, the release date and price is:

XPS Desktop


  • EMEA release date - out now (February 28)

  • Prices starting at £1,299 for the i7 build, and £3,099 for a 13th Gen CPU build

To add to this, Alienware will be hosting an event tomorrow evening, March 2 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET, where it will be revealing its latest line of peripherals.

Alienware has announced the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming laptops and desktops


Loading next content