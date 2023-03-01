Alienware has announced the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming laptops and desktops

HQ

After their recent announcement a few weeks ago, Dell's gaming division Alienware has now released the prices and release dates for a bunch of its upcoming devices, including the m18, m16, x16, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the XPS Desktop.

For those interested in a new laptop, here are the prices and release dates for the m16, m18, XPS 15, XPS 17, and the x16:

Alienware m18





EMEA release date - March 9



Prices starting at £1,999



Alienware m16





EMEA release date - March 9



Prices starting at £2,149



Alienware x16





EMEA release date - out now (February 28)



Prices starting at £3,499



XPS 15





EMEA release date - March 9



Prices starting at £2,999



XPS 17





EMEA release date - March 9



Prices starting at £3,529



And for the desktop, the release date and price is:

XPS Desktop





EMEA release date - out now (February 28)



Prices starting at £1,299 for the i7 build, and £3,099 for a 13th Gen CPU build



To add to this, Alienware will be hosting an event tomorrow evening, March 2 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET, where it will be revealing its latest line of peripherals.