Alienware expands with QD-OLED and wireless peripherals

HQ

Alienware's new QD-OLEDs are the 32" 4K (AW3225QF) and 27" 360Hz (AW2725DF) gaming monitors - both giving you 1000nits and 0.03ms response time and minimum 995 DCI-p3 and Delta E<2 along with a 3 year warranty.

With 4K resolution, you still get 250Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR. Nvidia G-sync and VESA Adaptive Sync are also supported, along with VRR. There is HDMI 2.1FRL, tone mapping and a dedicated console mode along with eARC so that you can hook up a sound bar.

The 27" 360Hz version does 1440p, and ditches the Nvidia G-sync support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.'

The Alienware Pro Mouse and Pro Wireless Keyboard are, well, what their names is. Hopefully others can learn from this.

The mouse is only 60g, supporting 8K polling rate with wire, and 4K without. The switches are magnetic, and it does 26.000 DPI, and is rated for 70 million clicks. Battery life is estimated to 32 hours.

The keyboard is the 75% form factor, it uses Alienware's own mechanical switches that activate at 40g, 72 hours of battery life with RGB, 10x that without.

None of the products are priced yet, but will be available from next week.