Alienware brings back Area-51 as desktop and laptop line

During the ongoing CES technology conference, Alienware, Dell's gaming hardware division, has now announced a returning line of desktop and laptop gadgets. Specifically, it's the previously defunct Area-51 line that is making a return, with this set to be the new gold standard for Alienware by becoming the best that the brand has to offer.

Both the desktops and laptops will be powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs that pave the way to DLSS 4 support, as well as using Intel Core Ultra CPUs as well.

In terms of specifics, the Area-51 Desktop will be an 80L tower that can fit up to an RTX 5090 and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. It will feature space for more than 600W of dedicated graphics and 280W of processing power, as well as having a design and enough space that enables users to easily swap and upgrade components in the future.

To keep the desktop cool, it will utilise a new positive pressure system that uses three fan systems to suck air into the chassis and then use gaskets to trap air, build a pressure system, and then release hot air out of the back. This is on top of having liquid cooling of course, and additional fan systems that include dual 140mm units and dual 180mm units too. This cooling system is claimed to help the Area-51 run 13% cooler and 45% quieter under intense usage.

One of the other neat features will be removable dust filters that promote easy cleaning access, and a more accessible side panel too that makes reaching the components less of a hassle.

Alienware has laid out what the most premium version of the Area-51 could look like right now, with the full specs below:



Dual channel RAM configurations up to 64GB DDR5 XMP (2x 32GB) at 6400 MT/s.



Up to 8TB of Storage via 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (boot) + 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (storage).



Armed with either 360mm Liquid Cooling (LC) or 240mm LC, while enabling a DIY upgradeability path to 420mm LC.



Powered by a 1500W Platinum Rated ATX12VO Power Supply (PSU) or an 850W Gold Rated ATX12VO PSU.



Seven customizable AlienFX lighting zones with over 16.7 million colors and six different lighting effects, all managed in the Alienware Command Center (AWCC).



Optional Alienware Elite Care customer support, offering 24/7 customer support, accidental damage coverage, onsite repairs and more.



As for pricing and release date, the Area-51 Desktop will set you back around $4,499 for its launch configuration, with launch slated for Q1.

As for the Area-51 laptops, properly dubbed AW30, these too will feature a new thermal architecture that promises 35% more airflow and being 15% quieter. They will have a new translucent thermal shelf to add more flair, a liquid teal finish that changes colour when light hits it, a Gorilla Glass window on the base to glimpse under the hood, RGB fans, and a zero hinge design too.

We're promised that the most advanced AW30 that will be available for the time being will include an RTX 5090, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, XMP memory that reaches 7,200 MT/s, and a Gen 5 SSD storage that can be as large as 12 TB.

In terms of pricing, the launch model will set you back $3,199 when it debuts in Q1, but the entry model will only require $1,999.