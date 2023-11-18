Aliens is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release next March

One of the most beloved sci-fi classics is finally getting a 4K restoration.

James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment have announced the release of Aliens Collector's Edition which will be launching both digitally and on 4K Blu-ray. This new enhanced version of the 1986 film is releasing digitally on 12th December and physically on March 12th 2024.

The film will be presented in Dolby Vision HDR and with an Atmos audio mix. It's also set to include bonus features such as deleted scenes, an audio commentary from James Cameron from 2003, and isolated versions of the film's score.

Aliens Collector's Edition will be available to pre-order on 20th November.