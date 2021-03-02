Aliens: Fireteam is Left 4 Dead with Xenomorphs

It's been more than three years since the folks over at Fox announced they were teaming up with Cold Iron Studio to develop a new AAA game in the Alien universe. Back then, we were only told the game would explore areas of the franchise we hadn't seen before, and they weren't kidding.

Because the now titled Aliens: Fireteam is a three-player cooperative survival shooter where we take the roles of Marines that have to survive hordes of Xenomorphs. Those of us who have seen the movies know that encounters with these creatures rarely go well unless you're called Ripley or an ugly motherf..., so we'll have a wide array of weapons, equipment and abilities to choose from depending on which of the five classes we use. It sounds like it would be wise to mix things up a bit in the team, as there are eleven different types of Xenomorph and a few other kinds of baddies (like androids) to fight twenty-three years after the original trilogy.

Sounds a bit like Left 4 Dead and the upcoming Back 4 Blood, right? Well, Aliens: Fireteam distinguishes itself in a few ways. With this team consisting of developers who have worked on games like Borderlands, City of Heroes and Star Trek Online, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Fireteam has a RPG-like progression system allowing us to unlock new gear, attachments and perks. Top that with five different difficulty levels to choose from, challenge cards that modify a mission and its threats, four different campaigns with three missions each and some secret behind-the-scenes elements that will adjust missions each time we play them (L4D's The Director, anyone?) and it sounds like Cold Iron wants to give Turtle Rock Studios' Back 4 Blood some real competition. This is especially true because Aliens: Fireteam is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series this summer, so it'll be interesting to see how close to Back 4 Blood's June 18 blip on the motion tracker they dare go.