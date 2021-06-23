Aliens: Fireteam Elite trailer reveals August launch

We've barely heard a motion tracker beep from what was then called Aliens: Fireteam since Cold Iron Studios finally unveiled the Left 4 Dead-inspired game back in March, but that doesn't mean the promise of a summer release will be broken.

The talented developers have given us a new trailer from what's now called Aliens: Fireteam Elite that both reminds us to pre-order the game to get access to the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Weapon Camo, three Weapon Decals and the enticingly called Chestburster Emote and also reveals that it's set to launch on August 24.