Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3: Lancer has officially started

It brings a new character class, some new weapons, and more.

HQ

Even though Back 4 Blood and Outriders seems to have won the battle amongst co-op audiences last year, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is still going strong. After a somewhat poor release with too little content, the developers have expanded their title with great support, and the addition to Xbox Game Pass also make it seems like more gamers have found this entertaining co-op nugget.

Now Cold Iron Studios has started Season 3: Lancer of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which is a free upgrade bringing the new class, called Lancer, to all the action. Lancer seems to be heavily armed with both a heavy machine gun and a shotgun, but there's also more content added like new weapons and more.

Check out Season 3: Lancer in the launch trailer below. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox and supports co-op for up to three players in a fireteam.

HQ
Aliens: Fireteam Elite

