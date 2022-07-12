Aliens: Fireteam Elite is getting full cross-play this month

HQ

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of those games that was somewhat overlooked at launch with mixed reviews, but where the developers have been pouring so much love on it after the release that it's actually really good today.

And now it is about to get even better. Season 4: Prestige launches for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on July 26 and finally brings full cross-play between PC, Playstation and Xbox to the game. As it's a Game Pass title, it has quite the following on Xbox, something that hopefully will make matchmaking better for everyone by increasing the community.

There are also other things being added with Season 4: Prestige like content, a new mode and a new Prestige system. Check all this out in the brand new trailer below.