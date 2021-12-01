Cookies

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 14

Generation Zero is also joining the service.

HQ

Aliens: Fireteam Elite starts it's second free season on December 14, called Point Defense. A good time to jump into the survival game. And doing so will be both cheap and easy, as it is now revealed via Xbox Wire that the title will in fact be added to Xbox Game Pass on that very same day.

Couldn't be much better, right? Actually it could. Like if more games are added. Well, Microsoft thinks the same way and has out of the blue added Generation Zero to Xbox Game Pass starting now. It is developed by the Swedish Just Cause studio Avalanche, and takes place in the late 80's in a post-apocalyptic alternate-reality version of Sweden.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Aliens: Fireteam Elite

