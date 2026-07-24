Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will launch as soon as next month
Cold Iron Studios will be launching its cooperative action shooter in late August.
If you thought late August wasn't busy enough when it comes to new video game launches, considering we'll be getting The Sinking City 2, Star Wars: Zero Company, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 in the space of a couple of weeks of one another, now another major game is joining these ranks.
Developer Cold Iron Studio is ready to put its cooperative action shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 into the hands of fans and will be doing so as soon as August 25. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, this game will see players operating as a team of Colonial Marines tasked with fighting for survival in a hostile environment inhabited by hordes and hordes of Xenomorphs.
We're told the game will be available in a couple of editions, with the Standard Edition clocking in at $49.99 and including simply the base game. The 40th Anniversary Premium Edition will cost $69.99 and will include the base game and also a couple of bits of DLC, namely the Ripley's Hive Exterminator Pack and Herk Mondo's Pest Pack, to introduce a few cosmetic options to choose from and some exclusive weapons. There will then also be the Rain Jackson's Star Pack arriving on launch day for $9.99 to add even more cosmetics and another exclusive weapon.
With this launch date in mind, will this adjust your plans for the late August window for video games?