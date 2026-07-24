Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will launch as soon as next month

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If you thought late August wasn't busy enough when it comes to new video game launches, considering we'll be getting The Sinking City 2, Star Wars: Zero Company, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 in the space of a couple of weeks of one another, now another major game is joining these ranks.

Developer Cold Iron Studio is ready to put its cooperative action shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 into the hands of fans and will be doing so as soon as August 25. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, this game will see players operating as a team of Colonial Marines tasked with fighting for survival in a hostile environment inhabited by hordes and hordes of Xenomorphs.

We're told the game will be available in a couple of editions, with the Standard Edition clocking in at $49.99 and including simply the base game. The 40th Anniversary Premium Edition will cost $69.99 and will include the base game and also a couple of bits of DLC, namely the Ripley's Hive Exterminator Pack and Herk Mondo's Pest Pack, to introduce a few cosmetic options to choose from and some exclusive weapons. There will then also be the Rain Jackson's Star Pack arriving on launch day for $9.99 to add even more cosmetics and another exclusive weapon.

With this launch date in mind, will this adjust your plans for the late August window for video games?