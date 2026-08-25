Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 runs in 60 frames per second on both PS5 and Xbox Series X

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Today is the launch day for Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, and fans around the world will be diving right in to try to survive hordes of Xenomorphs. But for getting consumed and devoured by a raging Alien to be truly enjoyable, the game obviously needs to be technically polished; no one wants to die because of technical limitations.

So how does it perform across the different platforms? GamingBolt can now reveal the details, and the news is nothing but good. Despite being a demanding multiplayer game for up to four players with tons of enemies, spectacular effects, and detailed environments, it runs at 1440p and 60 frames per second on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

If you have a PlayStation 5 Pro, it gets even better, as it runs at 4K and 60 frames per second. Finally, the Xbox Series S delivers a steady 1080p at 30 frames per second.

As we've previously reported, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is also coming to the Switch 2 and will be released this autumn. We'll have to wait and see how well that version performs.