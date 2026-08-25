Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 gets release date for Nintendo Switch 2 and launch trailer

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Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, the sequel to the third person shooter by Cold Iron Studios, has released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S today, August 25, and the launch trailer was shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Nothingh to report from a game already available? Well, there's good news for Switch 2 users, as the release date has been confirmed and it is soon, on September 29, 2026.

Like its precedessor, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is focused on the multiplayer, with four people squads of Colonial Marines, deployed to several enviroments, and with deeper team mechanics needed to survive. It's not just shooting, but players need strategy and coordination, as well as knowledge of the different classes and tactical abilities, including the option to create Specialists, a fully customizable class.

Will you try Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 on Switch 2 on September 29? If you have it already on other platforms, remember that multiplayer has cross-platform play and voice chat, and it includes the Switch 2 version.