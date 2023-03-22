Aliens: Dark Descent shows off first gameplay look

HQ

Aliens: Dark Descent has revealed its first look at gameplay, alongside its release date, which is set for the 20th of June.

It seems that we'll be taking on some familiar settings in Aliens: Dark Descent, as we journey onto a ship with our squad. Already, it appears that the game is an immersive RTS, as you can see your squad constantly checking around them as they squeeze down narrow corridors.

Combat allows you to slow down time, giving you just enough of a moment to figure out what you're doing and send an order over to your squad. Like in XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Aliens: Dark Descent uses a permadeath system, meaning your marines are gone forever once they go down.

