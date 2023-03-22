Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent shows off first gameplay look

The strategy game is set to release in June.

HQ

Aliens: Dark Descent has revealed its first look at gameplay, alongside its release date, which is set for the 20th of June.

It seems that we'll be taking on some familiar settings in Aliens: Dark Descent, as we journey onto a ship with our squad. Already, it appears that the game is an immersive RTS, as you can see your squad constantly checking around them as they squeeze down narrow corridors.

Combat allows you to slow down time, giving you just enough of a moment to figure out what you're doing and send an order over to your squad. Like in XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Aliens: Dark Descent uses a permadeath system, meaning your marines are gone forever once they go down.

Are you excited for Aliens: Dark Descent?

Aliens: Dark Descent

