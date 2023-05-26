Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent offers a deeper dive into its gameplay

Ahead of its launch on June 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's time to survive against those pesky Alien Xenomorphs again, as Aliens: Dark Descent launches on June 20. With so little time left, Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment thinks it's about time we got a proper rundown of the gameplay in this more strategic approach to Ridley Scott's beloved monsters.

Check this brand new video out to see how a flame thrower can really help you out in tight spaces, why suppressive fire is so important and learn more about the Xenomorphs to be prepared for what the developers call a "strategic real-time squad-based tactical action game".

HQ
Aliens: Dark Descent

Related texts



Loading next content