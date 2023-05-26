Aliens: Dark Descent offers a deeper dive into its gameplay

HQ

It's time to survive against those pesky Alien Xenomorphs again, as Aliens: Dark Descent launches on June 20. With so little time left, Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment thinks it's about time we got a proper rundown of the gameplay in this more strategic approach to Ridley Scott's beloved monsters.

Check this brand new video out to see how a flame thrower can really help you out in tight spaces, why suppressive fire is so important and learn more about the Xenomorphs to be prepared for what the developers call a "strategic real-time squad-based tactical action game".