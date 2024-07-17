Alien: Romulus "will scar kids for life"

HQ

There have been numerous Alien movies since the original premiered in 1979. However, they have generally been nowhere near as good as the first and to some extent the second one - but right now many Alien fans are feeling a little more hopeful, and we don't think today's news will change that. Quite the contrary.

Next month, Fede Álvarez's movie Alien: Romulus opens in cinemas and is set between the first two films. And it seems that once again, it's all about chilling horror. In a Total Film interview, one of the main actors, Isabela Merced, says the following:

"I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this movie that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life."

One of her fellow actors in Alien: Romulus, David Jonsson, adds:

"You can definitely say goodbye to a 12A. The halfway house with Fede is just not his style. If you're going to try and scare people, then you scare them."

...and that sounds pretty much exactly like what we were hoping for. Right?

Thanks GamesRadar